The bias remains bullish despite minor drops. The bearish formation is far from being confirmed. A new lower low activates a corrective phase. The USD/JPY price climbed as high as 153.38 today, marking a fresh high. Now, the pair has retreated a little and is trading at 153.23 at the time of writing. The bias…

The post USD/JPY Price Spikes Up, Showing Exhaustion Signs appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story