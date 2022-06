USD/JPY’s bullish move has stalled at 131.00, where it could break above or push lower. The Bank of Japan has maintained its dovish sentiment, saying a weak yen could be good. The RSI shows a bearish divergence in the charts. The USD/JPY price is pushing lower on Monday after a bullish close on Friday. Friday’s … Continued

