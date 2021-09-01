The USD/JPY pair invalidated a potential leg higher towards the 111.65 level. The false breakout could signal a potential downside breakout. 06 is seen as a downside target if the USD/JPY makes a valid breakdown through the uptrend line. The USD/JPY price plunged in the last hour, and now it stands at 110.03, far below … Continued
The post USD/JPY Price Tumbles Below 110.00 After Poor US Data, Awaits NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.
