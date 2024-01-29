The bias remains bullish as the DXY rallies. A new lower low activates a sell-off. The FOMC is seen as the most important event of the week. The USD/JPY price remains bullish despite minor retreats. The pair is trading at 147.98 at the time of writing and is struggling to extend its growth amid the…

The post USD/JPY Price Wobbling at 148.0 on a Thin Trading Day appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story