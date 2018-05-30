USD/JPY climbed higher overnight on the back of a pop in Europeana and US equities. USD/JPY rallied back from the political woes fuelled drop to 108.10. USD/JPY rallied back from the political woes fuelled drop to 108.10 and was testing the proximity of the H&S neckline, albeit capped by the 21-4hr SMA at 109.02.109.07 was the […] The post USD/JPY: risk-off back in play as yen picks up bid back towards 108.50 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
