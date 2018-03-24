Dollar/yen dropped to a new 16-month low of 104.63 and for good reasons. Concern about the global trade was a primary driver and trouble is not over. The last week of March is the end of the fiscal year in Japan. In addition, US GDP, the Tokyo inflation report, and politics may have their say again. USD/JPY fundamental movers […] The post USD/JPY takes a dive and may continue lower – Forecast March 26-30 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

