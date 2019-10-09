USD/JPY is trading at daily highs challenging the 107.40 resistance. The FOMC Minutes are scheduled at 18:00 GMT; the news can lead to some volatility in USD-related currency pairs. USD/JPY daily chart The USD/JPY exchange rate is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, […] The post USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback hangs near four-day highs after FOMC Minutes appeared first on Forex Crunch.

