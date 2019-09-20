On USDJPY we are tracking part of a bigger triangle correction which can be fully visible on the weekly chart but is still incomplete. We were tracking a three-wave reversal down from 114.54; a move that can be coming to an end if we consider recent quite strong and extended bounce from 104.40 and now […] The post USD/JPY Update – Elliott Wave Analysis appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Update – Elliott Wave Analysis - September 20, 2019
- GBP/USD: The Bank of England remains a positive factor for the pound - September 19, 2019
- Will BOE cheer the Brexit hopes or drop its hawkish bias? Live - September 19, 2019