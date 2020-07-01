USD/JPY is showing some upward momentum. What is the near-term outlook for USD/JPY? UOB discusses USD/JPY technical outlook and adopts a tactical bullish bias in the near-term. Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: “USD moved above the top of our expected 106.40/107.80 range yesterday (high of 107.87). Upward momentum is beginning to improve and USD […] The post USD/JPY: Upward Momentum Improving; Tactically Bullish Towards 108.40 – UOB appeared first on Forex Crunch.

