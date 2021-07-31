The USD/JPY weekly analysis shows bearish bias despite a positive close on Friday. Overall, the week closed in red, suggesting further downside. The potential for higher US yields sometimes disappears when poor economic data pushes a cautious perception of the Fed and declines in government bond yields since November. –Are you interested to learn more […] The post USD/JPY Weekly Analysis: Bears to Crash 109 as USD Glooms, NFP Eyed appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Weekly Analysis: Bears to Crash 109 as USD Glooms, NFP Eyed - July 31, 2021
- USD/CAD Weekly Analysis: Bears to Dominate Under 1.26, Eying NFP - July 31, 2021
- NZD/USD Weekly Analysis: Upbeat NZ Data to Cope 0.70 Ahead of US Data - July 31, 2021