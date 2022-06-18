USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Aiming to Hit New Highs amid Dovish BoJ

The Bank of Japan is one of the few central banks with a loose monetary policy. Investors will closely watch next week’s inflation data to see if there is a need for a tighter policy. The USD/JPY is looking to break above the 135.50 level in the charts. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is bullish as … Continued

