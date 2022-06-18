The Bank of Japan is one of the few central banks with a loose monetary policy. Investors will closely watch next week’s inflation data to see if there is a need for a tighter policy. The USD/JPY is looking to break above the 135.50 level in the charts. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is bullish as … Continued
The post USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Aiming to Hit New Highs amid Dovish BoJ appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears to Attack 1.04 Level Next Week - June 18, 2022
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Aiming to Hit New Highs amid Dovish BoJ - June 18, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Favoring Buyers Above 1.0484 Despite Hawkish Fed - June 17, 2022