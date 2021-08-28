USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Bearish Under 110 After Powell, Awaits NFP

USD/JPY falls paring off the weekly gains. US bonds yields are falling, weighing on the Greenback. Fed’s cautiousness showed in Jackson Hole disappointed the Dollar bulls. The weekly forecast for the USD/JPY is bearish as the prices plummeted on Friday after Powell’s speech. Fed showed concerns for the economy that weighed on the Greenback. –Are … Continued

