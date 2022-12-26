The BOJ surprised the markets by adjusting its yield control. Japan’s core consumer inflation reached a new four-decade high. Japan’s core consumer price index (CPI) increased by 3.7% from a year earlier in November. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is bearish as investors expect more changes from the BoJ in 2023. However, the market may correct … Continued

