The BOJ surprised the markets by adjusting its yield control. Japan’s core consumer inflation reached a new four-decade high. Japan’s core consumer price index (CPI) increased by 3.7% from a year earlier in November. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is bearish as investors expect more changes from the BoJ in 2023. However, the market may correct … Continued
