USD/JPY closed the week near the lows under 110.00. Mixed data concerns and Fed’s unclear stance weighed on the pair. Treasury yields have grown lower, putting more weight on the US Dollar. Bearish momentum is likely to continue next week. The weekly forecast for the USD/JPY remains broadly bearish as the week closed with an … Continued

The post USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Bears to Target 109.00 amid Dollar Sell-off appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story