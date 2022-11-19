Japan’s economy unexpectedly contracted for the first time in a year. Japan’s core consumer inflation increased to a 40-year high in October. Investors are awaiting the FOMC meeting minutes. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is bearish as the Bank of Japan faces 40-year high inflation and may intervene to pull out from ultra-loose monetary policy. Ups … Continued
