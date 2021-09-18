USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Bulls Resisted by 110.00 Ahead of FOMC

USD/JPY weekly forecast is neutral. US CPI slowed in August that gave a reason to the Fed to postpone tapering. A slight increase was also noted in government bond yields. The Fed’s Jerome Powell says that a $120 billion monthly cut to bond purchases is likely to occur by year’s end. The weekly forecast for … Continued
