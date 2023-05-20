US retail sales rose while jobless claims fell, indicating still persistent inflation. The dollar also rose amid optimism over the US debt ceiling negotiations. Japan’s economy recovered and grew at a faster-than-expected rate in Q1. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is bullish as dollar strength will likely continue amid hopes of a debt ceiling resolution. Ups … Continued

