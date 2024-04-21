US retail sales beat forecasts, rising 0.7% in March. Fed officials became more cautious about the timing of rate cuts. Ueda said the BoJ would hike rates if yen weakness leads to high inflation. The USD/JPY weekly forecast charts a bullish course, fueled by positive US data and fading expectations for Fed rate cuts. Ups…
