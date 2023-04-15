March retail sales in the United States were lower than expected. US Initial jobless benefit claims rose more than anticipated last week. According to analysts, Japan’s core consumer inflation likely held steady in March. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is bullish as investors scramble for safety in the dollar amid signs of a declining economy. –Are … Continued

