USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Dovish BOJ Limiting Losses, Eying 140.0

Japan’s government has raised concern over the yen’s sharp decline. BOJ is expected to hold rates at -0.1%. Japan’s inflation remains low compared to other developed economies. Th weekly USD/JPY forecast is bullish as the BOJ is expected to maintain its negative rates while the Fed is preparing for yet another hike. –Are you interested … Continued
