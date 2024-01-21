The dollar strengthened amid upbeat data from the US. The yen weakened as investors lost hope for a BoJ pivot to interest rate hikes. Inflation in Japan slowed for the second month. The USD/JPY weekly forecast reveals a bullish outlook as the resilient US economy propels the dollar to new heights. On the flip side,…
The post USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Upbeat US Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Dovish BoJ, Upbeat US Data - January 21, 2024
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Surging Oil Supports Canadian Dollar - January 21, 2024
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Soaring Oil Pours Water on the Rally - January 19, 2024