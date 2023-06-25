The dollar rose after hawkish statements by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. A succession of global interest rate hikes unsettled investors. Investors expect GDP data from the US next week. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is bullish as safe-haven dollar strength will likely continue amid global recession worries. Ups and downs of USD/JPY The USD/JPY experienced a … Continued

