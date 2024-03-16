US consumer and producer price data revealed a spike in inflation. There was optimism that major companies in Japan would increase wages. Investors will pay attention to policy decisions in the US and Japan. The USD/JPY weekly forecast shows upside potential as expectations of a June Fed rate cut dwindle amid signs of high inflation….

