US consumer and producer price data revealed a spike in inflation. There was optimism that major companies in Japan would increase wages. Investors will pay attention to policy decisions in the US and Japan. The USD/JPY weekly forecast shows upside potential as expectations of a June Fed rate cut dwindle amid signs of high inflation….
