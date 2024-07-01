The yen reached a new 38-year low and raised intervention concerns. An increase in Tokyo’s inflation increased the chances of a BoJ hike in July. The US core PCE index was softer, confirming the recent decline in price pressures. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is bullish as the interest rate differential between Japan and the US…

