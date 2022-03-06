USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Neutral Below 115.00, Focus on Ukraine War

At the meeting of the FOMC on March 16th, Powell confirmed a hike of 0.25%. WTI rose to $114.58 and Brent to $115.65 due to the war in Ukraine. Japan’s safety attracts investors, offsetting the US dollar. The weekly forecast for the USD/JPY pair is neutral as both the USD and JPY are safe-haven assets … Continued
