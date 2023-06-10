The dollar weakened amid bets of a Fed pause in June. The activity level in the US services sector came in lower than expected. The Fed will likely keep rates unchanged next week. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is bearish as investors expect a pause in the Fed’s rate hike cycle amid a rise in unemployment. … Continued
