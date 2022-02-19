USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Risk-off Helps Bears Break 115.00

On Thursday, the safe-haven yen closed below 115.00. The Fed is cautious about interest rates and the balance sheet in its January minutes. The US Treasury rates have fallen following Ukraine’s crisis that weakened the dollar. The USD/JPY weekly forecast remains neutral as the risk sentiment is unclear. Meanwhile, the Fed’s rate hike plan is … Continued

