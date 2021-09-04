USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Sellers Dominate After NFP, Aiming 108.50

USD/JPY dropped to 100-DMA as the week closed. US ADP and NFP figures reported a dismal scenario for the US dollar that helped the USD/JPY bears Delta variant is increasing in the United States that may keep the Greenback under pressure. The weekly forecast for the USD/JPY pair is bearish and may aim to run … Continued
