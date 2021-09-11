USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Technical Bears Barred by Strong USD at 110

USD/JPY may run higher as the Japanese fundamentals show little weakness. Yen may come under pressure amid coming up elections. US yields remained stagnant, providing little room for Greenback. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is neutral to bullish as Fed’s hawkishness may support the US dollar while the Yen may weaken further amid the Covid spread … Continued

