The US central bank boosted its benchmark overnight rate by 25 basis points. The Fed hinted at possibly ending the fastest policy tightening since the 1980s. April saw a strong increase in wage and employment growth in the US. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is slightly bullish as the US jobs report indicates a still-tight US … Continued
