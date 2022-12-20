US inflation increased less than expected in November. Powell maintained a hawkish tone after the FOMC meeting. Markets are expecting the BoJ to maintain its dovish stance. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is slightly bullish as the BOJ is set to remain dovish after the Fed ended 2022 on a hawkish note. Ups and downs of … Continued
