Federal Reserve meeting minutes indicated the possibility of further rate hikes. The yen reached the significant 145 level last Friday for the first time in approximately nine months. Investors expect inflation data from Tokyo, a leading indicator of Japan’s inflation. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is slightly bearish as investors are getting more cautious amid apprehensions … Continued
The post USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Yen Pauses on Intervention Fears appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat Data Points to Further Hikes - August 19, 2023
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Yen Pauses on Intervention Fears - August 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Retains Bearishness Below 1.09 Post EU Data - August 18, 2023