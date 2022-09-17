USD/JPY Weekly forecast: Yen Suffering Amid Monetary Policy Divergence

US inflation came in higher than expected in August. Markets expect the Fed to deliver a 75bps rate hike. Inflation in Japan is starting to rise. The USD/JPY weekly forecast is bullish as dollar strength continues, with the Federal Reserve raising rates by 75bps. The BoJ, on the other hand, is expected to maintain low … Continued

