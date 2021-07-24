USD/JPY could lead the rally beyond the 111.00 mark. Fed’s hawkish stance may lend support to the pair. Risk sentiment will weigh more on Yen than the Dollar. The USD/JPY pair maintains a weekly bullish outlook. Though the pair saw some dip during the week but later, risk sentiment soared and helped the pair gain […] The post USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Fed, Better Risk Sentiment Could Target 111.00 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

