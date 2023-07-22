The dollar rose amid increased expectations of a Fed rate hike next week. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is inclined to maintain its current key yield control policy. Markets are expecting a 25bps rate hike from the Fed on Wednesday. The USD/JPY weekly outlook is bullish as the rate differentials between the US and Japan … Continued

