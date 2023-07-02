The dollar strengthened after the US released several upbeat economic reports. Powell got the chance to restate the Fed’s determination to lower inflation by hiking at least twice this year. There is increased policy divergence between the US and Japan. The USD/JPY weekly outlook is bullish as monetary policy divergence will likely keep the yen … Continued

The post USD/JPY Weekly Outlook: Policy Divergence Weighing on the Yen appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story