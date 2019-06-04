MXN is gaining ground on reports the GOP lawmakers are discussing vote to block Trump’s new tariffs on Mexico. USD/MXN’s 4-hour chart is flashing bearish divergence of RSI. Mexican Peso seems to have picked up a bid in the last few minutes, possibly on reports stating that Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on Mexico could […] The post USD/MXN technical analysis: Pullback likely, Congressional Republicans to block Trump’s tariffs on Mexico appeared first on Forex Crunch.
