Mexican Peso keeps rising versus the US Dollar but lags other emerging-market currencies. USD/MXN falls below the critical 20-week moving average. The USD/MXN pair dropped sharply on Friday and extended weekly losses, on the back of a weaker US Dollar across the board. From the level it had a week ago is 1% lower and […] The post USD/MXN tumbles to 19.30 support area, heads for lowest weekly close since July appeared first on Forex Crunch.

