What is the forecast for USD/JPY? TD Research is cautious on risk assets over the coming weeks and has booked profit on its short USD/JPY ToTW. “We’re still not convinced that it’s smooth sailing for risk assets in the weeks ahead but understand the excitement of many to exhale finally. When the dust settles, though, markets […] The post USD: Not Expecting A Smooth Sailing For Risk Assets Coming Weeks But Taking Profit On Short USD/JPY – TD appeared first on Forex Crunch.
