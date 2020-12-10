What is the outlook for the US dollar into the year-end? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: MUFG Research maintains a bearish bias on the USD into the year-end. “US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin presented a new plan to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. The USD 916bn plan includes state and local government aid and […] The post USD: Scope For A Double-Whammy Of Fiscal & Monetary Stimulus; USD Negative Into Year-End – MUFG appeared first on Forex Crunch.
