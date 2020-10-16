As we approach the end of 2020, what is the outlook for the US dollar? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Bank of America Global Research maintains a bullish USD bias into year-end. “The BBDXY has been up 9 out of the last 10 years for an average gain of 1.4% over the next 20 trading days. In all 10 […] The post USD: Seasonals Bullish Next 20 Trading Days; EUR/USD Down & USD/JPY, USD/CHF Up – BofA appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD: Seasonals Bullish Next 20 Trading Days; EUR/USD Down & USD/JPY, USD/CHF Up – BofA - October 16, 2020
- EUR/USD: Dead cat bounce could provide sell opportunity, euro faces three headwinds - October 16, 2020
- GBP/USD: Sterling set to suffer from specter of London lockdown, Brexit impasse - October 15, 2020