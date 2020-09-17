The Federal Reserve released its policy statement on Wednesday. What were the highlights? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: CIBC Research discusses its reaction to Wednesday’s FOMC September policy statement. “The Fed put its recently adopted framework to full use today, spelling out in clear language what it would take to move off its […] The post USD: Sept FOMC: ‘The Fed Put Its Recently Adopted Framework To Full Use’ – CIBC appeared first on Forex Crunch.
