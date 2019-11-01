Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research discusses the USD outlook in light of yesterday’s FOMC policy decision. “The US dollar rallied initially post-Fed decision but subsequently finished broadly weaker by the close of NY trading, driven largely by increased risk appetite. USD weakness was generally concentrated against […] The post USD: Weakens Post-FOMC, Expect Firming Into Year-End With EUR/USD Likely Hitting 1.08 – BofAML appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story