U.S. jobs reports are normally a key event, but will Friday’s indicator be outdated? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Danske Research discusses why this Friday’s jobs report might not be of that significance for market direction given that it’s inputs are already outdated. “Normally, the US jobs report is considered perhaps the most […] The post USD: Why The March Jobs Report Is Already Outdated Before It Is Released – Danske appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story