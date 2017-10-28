Dollar/CAD was moving on up in a busy week, hitting the highest levels since the summer. The upcoming week features two big events: the GDP release and the jobs report. Will the loonie continue suffering? Here are the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. The Bank of Canada did not raise rates and also […] The post USD/CAD Forecast Oct. 30 – Nov. 3 2017 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story