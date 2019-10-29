USDCHF made a five-wave drop from the 1.024 area, and unfolded wave A) as part of a bigger three-wave decline; A)-B)-C). The overlapping price activity which followed can be a double zig-zag correction within a wave B), with price currently unfolding final leg Y. Potential resistance/turning point area for sub-wave c of Y of B) […] The post USDCHF Can Still Look Bearish Long-term – Elliott Wave Analysis appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Top 5 Analytical Tools for Beginner Forex Traders - October 29, 2019
- USDCHF Can Still Look Bearish Long-term – Elliott Wave Analysis - October 29, 2019
- Forex Weekly Outlook Oct. 28 – Nov. 1 – Explosive week with the Fed, US GDP, and the NFP - October 28, 2019