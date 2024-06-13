Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) announced on Thursday that it has received an updated acquisition proposal from Future Pak, LLC. The offer values Vanda at $8.50 to $9.00 per share in cash, in addition to certain Contingent Value Rights. The biopharmaceutical company indicated that its board will thoroughly review and evaluate the new proposal before reaching a final decision.As of now, Vanda’s stock has risen by 13.20%, trading at $6.70, compared to the previous close of $5.92 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com