Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given a nod to their Fanapt (iloperidone) tablets. These are designed to clinically treat acute manic or mixed episodes in adults who are suffering from bipolar I disorder.On the horizons of this news, Vanda Pharmaceuticals saw a significant rise in their shares during after-trade hours. Following a decline of $0.21 (5.10%) during the regular trading day, closing at $3.91, the after-hours trading saw the stock leap by $1.19, a rebound of approximately 30.43%.Fanapt, considered to be an atypical antipsychotic agent, has been part of the medical protocol for the acute treatment of patients with schizophrenia. This started following its FDA approval in 2009.Bipolar disorder, a serious psychiatric condition, is prevalent in about 2.8% of the adult population in the U.S. Among this demographic, 83% are classified under the 'severe' category. Bipolar disorder denotes a group of ailments characterized by mood oscillations – periods of elevated as well as depressed mood.