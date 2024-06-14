Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has announced an underwritten offering of 50 million shares of its common stock, pricing them at $0.80 per share, higher than the last closing price of $0.75 per share.The company anticipates gross proceeds of $40 million from this offering, prior to the deduction of underwriting discounts, commissions, and estimated offering expenses payable by the company.The offering is scheduled to close on or about June 17, 2024.Oppenheimer & Co. will serve as the sole bookrunner for the offering.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com