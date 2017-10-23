VENEZUELA: CNE Did Not Receive Formal Challenge To Electoral Process

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) director Tania D ‘Amelio said that she did not receive any formal challenge from the opposition to the October 15 regional elections.

Ruling candidates won in 18 out of 23 provinces. The opposition to the President Nicol?s Maduro claims that there was fraud in the electoral results in the province of Bol?var, but still have not filed any formal challenge to the result.

“I urge political organizations, especially in the opposition, which are the ones who are saying that there is fraud, that formally challenges the process in the CNE, which is the first administrative instance of appeal,” she said. “If you have doubts about the process and you do not agree, you must challenge.”

